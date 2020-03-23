Mansha Pasha celebrates Pakistan Day sitting a few feet apart

Actor Mansha Pasha and her mother are celebrating Pakistan Day (March 23) by sitting a few feet apart.

In a tweet on Monday, the Laal Kabootar star said that they were practicing social distancing. She added that it was important to sit further apart for them, yourself and everyone else.

Ama and I are celebrating #PakistanDay2020

by sitting a few feet apart and practising social distancing.

Thori duri mein bhi pyar barkarar hai.

Apnoin se thora durr bethein, apne liye, unke liye, sab ke liye.

I pray for 🇵🇰 and for all of you meray pyaray Pakistaniyoin! 💚 pic.twitter.com/GgtS4Ws1ic — manshapasha (@manshapasha) March 23, 2020

Pasha and her fiancé lawyer and activist, Jibran Nasir, have been vocal about precautions one should take to curb the spread of the virus.

Earlier, Pasha shared that she came from a family of doctors and did not understand how difficult their job was. She thanked all doctors and said that they were “soldiers fighting the coronavirus”.

I come from a family of doctors.

Mom, Dad (late), Khala, Sister, Mami (dentist), Phupho, 2 Cousins.

Never before have I understood the extent of how difficult their job is.

Thank you to all Doctors. U are the soldiers against #coronavirus

May God keep them safe. Ameen. — manshapasha (@manshapasha) March 22, 2020

Trolls & Jibran

The actor and Nasir was trolled when he announced he was getting tested for the coronavirus. Multiple social media users said that Jibran was wasting testing kits already short in supply when he could have gone into self-quarantine.

However, Pasha suggested that younger people were equally at risk of contracting the virus and should go ahead and get tested if they feel the need to do so. “Any troll who bullies you into not getting a test or not going to the hospital just because you’re under 65, is a hack who needs to sit down,” she wrote.

Nasir decided to get tested after a friend he met in the US tested positive for coronavirus.