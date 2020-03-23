Monday, March 23, 2020  | 27 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mansha Pasha celebrates Pakistan Day sitting a few feet apart

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Mansha Pasha celebrates Pakistan Day sitting a few feet apart

Actor Mansha Pasha and her mother are celebrating Pakistan Day (March 23) by sitting a few feet apart.

In a tweet on Monday, the Laal Kabootar star said that they were practicing social distancing. She added that it was important to sit further apart for them, yourself and everyone else.

Pasha and her fiancé lawyer and activist, Jibran Nasir, have been vocal about precautions one should take to curb the spread of the virus.
Earlier, Pasha shared that she came from a family of doctors and did not understand how difficult their job was. She thanked all doctors and said that they were “soldiers fighting the coronavirus”.

Trolls & Jibran
The actor and Nasir was trolled when he announced he was getting tested for the coronavirus. Multiple social media users said that Jibran was wasting testing kits already short in supply when he could have gone into self-quarantine.

However, Pasha suggested that younger people were equally at risk of contracting the virus and should go ahead and get tested if they feel the need to do so. “Any troll who bullies you into not getting a test or not going to the hospital just because you’re under 65, is a hack who needs to sit down,” she wrote.

Nasir decided to get tested after a friend he met in the US tested positive for coronavirus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Mansha Pasha pakistan day
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Hira Mani misses her boys
Hira Mani misses her boys
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
Saba Qamar doesn't want her best friend to change
Saba Qamar doesn’t want her best friend to change
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.