Makeup artist pays tribute to Pakistan’s Rani

Makeup genius Shoaib Khan has done it again. This time he channeled his inner ‘Rani’ by paying tribute to screen legend Rani (Nasira Sarfraz), who was known for chemistry with Pakistan’s chocolate hero Waheed Murad and starring in hits such as Tehzeeb (1971) and Anjuman (1970).

In a post on Instagram, Khan said: “While recreating this look, I took a critical study of her talent and work and get to know that she wasn’t a mere character; she was an academy. She was incomparable in her profession. Her acting, dancing, beauty and dressing was exceptional and that is why I’ve always been such a big fan of hers.”

He said that his memories of the actress were from the time she had a petite figure. “I used to watch all her movies and tried to mimic her dialogue delivery and dancing intricacies. This is my way of showing my love and respect for this evergreen legend!”

The makeup artist has wowed thousands with his epic celebrity transformations. He has taken on makeovers such as the queen of melody, Noor Jehan, Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent, Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.