Mahira Khan’s mom is winning at humour

Posted: Mar 31, 2020
Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Instagram/@mahirahkhan

Actor Mahira Khan has been quite active on social media during the lockdown across Pakistan due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Raees star recently shared how she used to watch a DVD of Anwar Maqsood’s Aangan Terha every Sunday with a tub of ice cream.

In a tweet on Monday night, the actor shared what happened when she dropped a plate while making tea for her mother and warming up food.

“While making Ama chai and warming up the food, I dropped a plated. (Freaked out a bit and was waiting for the voice of MOTHER) Suddenly Ama started screaming from her room.. ‘arraaay o mahiraaaa tumhari tankha se kattaaay ga’… winning at humour as always.”

