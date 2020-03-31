Mahira recalls binge-watching Aangan Terha with tub of ice cream

When almost half the nation is glued to Netflix during the self-isolation period because of coronavirus outbreak all around the world, here is what Mahira Khan has been binge watching.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Khan shared a clip from the Pakistani satirical series Aangan Terha and said that she took its DVD to her college.

“When I was in college I brought a few things with me from back home, one of them was a DVD of Aangan Terha. Every Sunday (if I wasn’t working) or whenever I found time I would take out my tub of ice cream, sit on my dirty couch and watch it!” reads the caption.

She remarked that it gave me so much joy and a feeling of being home. “Please watch it or rewatch it….it’s one of the best shows Pakistan has produced. Saleem Nasir, Bushra Apa and Shakil Sb.. kyaaaa baat hai inn sab ki! Written by the genius Anwar Maqsood,” said Khan.

Aangan Terha was a satirical Pakistani that aired on PTV in 1984. The show starred Salim Nasir, Shakeel, Arshad Mehmood, Durdana Butt and Bushra Ansari in lead roles. It was directed by Qaiser Farooq and written by Anwar Maqsood.