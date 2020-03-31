Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira recalls binge-watching Aangan Terha with tub of ice cream

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Mahira recalls binge-watching Aangan Terha with tub of ice cream

Photo: Mahira Khan/Instagram

When almost half the nation is glued to Netflix during the self-isolation period because of coronavirus outbreak all around the world, here is what Mahira Khan has been binge watching.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Khan shared a clip from the Pakistani satirical series Aangan Terha and said that she took its DVD to her college.

“When I was in college I brought a few things with me from back home, one of them was a DVD of Aangan Terha. Every Sunday (if I wasn’t working) or whenever I found time I would take out my tub of ice cream, sit on my dirty couch and watch it!” reads the caption.

She remarked that it gave me so much joy and a feeling of being home. “Please watch it or rewatch it….it’s one of the best shows Pakistan has produced. Saleem Nasir, Bushra Apa and Shakil Sb.. kyaaaa baat hai inn sab ki! Written by the genius Anwar Maqsood,” said Khan.

Aangan Terha was a satirical Pakistani that aired on PTV in 1984. The show starred Salim Nasir, Shakeel, Arshad Mehmood, Durdana Butt and Bushra Ansari in lead roles. It was directed by Qaiser Farooq and written by Anwar Maqsood.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aangan Terha Bushra Ansari Mahira Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
New hair, who this? Malala gives herself a new look
New hair, who this? Malala gives herself a new look
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.