Mahira Khan wants you to practice social isolation

Actor Mahira Khan shared a public service message on Tuesday. In a tweet, she asked fans and followers to practice social isolation as much as possible.
“You can save the virus from spreading and save lives. And wash your hands. Hoping and praying for the world to get better, inshAllah,” she said.
Recently actors Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani, singers Ali Zafar and Shehzad Roy shared similar messages for fans on social media.
The state of panic may be more dangerous than the virus itself. The biggest mistake us humans can ever commit is not looking out for ourselves. Separate rumours from facts, but accept the risks about #coronavirus Your well-being is the most important thing & it starts from a little care regime. Wash your hands every chance you get, try maintaining distance from people who are coughing or sneezing, avoid touching your eyes & nose and most importantly keep a mask handy. May the Almighty keep all of us safe.. . . #precautions #saftey #instamasks #masks #carona #virus #droplets
Hello, I remember my father used to sing one song a lot “Love is in the air” by John Paul Young . Now my kids will sing “Carona is in the air” by Wuhan, China. May Allah safe us all! Ameen🙏 . A moment captured at NJ, US airport with Adnan Bhai. . . . #besafe #coronavirus #maskn95 #tour #houston @adnansid1
Amidst the spread of COVID-19, Zafar released a song on Sunday on how to fight the coronavirus. He shared the video on social media and tried to raise awareness regarding the virus in a fun way. In the video, the singer says that the world was facing a crisis and we must fight it together. He recommended visiting a doctor in case someone notices any symptoms.