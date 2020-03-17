Tuesday, March 17, 2020  | 21 Rajab, 1441
Mahira Khan wants you to practice social isolation

Photo: Mahira Khan/Instagram

Actor Mahira Khan shared a public service message on Tuesday. In a tweet, she asked fans and followers to practice social isolation as much as possible.

“You can save the virus from spreading and save lives. And wash your hands. Hoping and praying for the world to get better, inshAllah,” she said.  

Recently actors Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani, singers Ali Zafar and Shehzad Roy shared similar messages for fans on social media.

Amidst the spread of COVID-19, Zafar released a song on Sunday on how to fight the coronavirus. He shared the video on social media and tried to raise awareness regarding the virus in a fun way. In the video, the singer says that the world was facing a crisis and we must fight it together. He recommended visiting a doctor in case someone notices any symptoms.

