Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: Mahira Khan/Instagram

Actor Mahira Khan has been sharing her treasure trove of old photos as she spends time in self-isolation due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the Raees star shared a throwback photograph from the sets of her film Superstar. In the caption, Khan wrote:  “Keeeep the distaaaance.. SHO Cheema ka hukum hai! Miss being on set Throwback from the sets of Superstar.”

Over the weekend, the star shared a heart-warming birthday wish to her father and posts about missing her friends.

