Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar

Actor Mahira Khan has been sharing her treasure trove of old photos as she spends time in self-isolation due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Recently, the Raees star shared a throwback photograph from the sets of her film Superstar. In the caption, Khan wrote: “Keeeep the distaaaance.. SHO Cheema ka hukum hai! Miss being on set Throwback from the sets of Superstar.”
Over the weekend, the star shared a heart-warming birthday wish to her father and posts about missing her friends.
Thank you for making me and @hissankhann friends with sea, thank you for introducing us to Bob Marley and Dylan, thank you for dancing like a dervish to Abida Parveen, thank you for making my friends breakfast at any given time of the night/morning, thank you for getting it when no one does.. thank you for being so uniquely You my Aba. Happy birthday ♥️ P.S Praying for all the Amas and Abas out there. May they all safe and healthy. Ameen.