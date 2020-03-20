Mahira Khan digs out clip of Munir Niazi’s poem

As people around the globe practice self-isolation, actor Mahira Khan decided to share how she is keeping herself busy.

In an Instagram post, the Raees star said: “Going to be sharing some stuff saved in my phone… some old photos, some random ones, some poetry, a little bit of feel good content while we all practice self quarantine.

Khan shared clips of legendary poet Munir Niazi’s Humesha Dayr Kar Deta Hun and said that it never ever gets old.

Let’s not be careless. We can really help the situation by being aware and taking care of simple things. Soon it’ll be over InshAllah and we all would have played our parts in making it better. pic.twitter.com/Y96alxA3EB — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) March 19, 2020

