Friday, March 20, 2020  | 24 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan digs out clip of Munir Niazi’s poem

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Mahira Khan digs out clip of Munir Niazi’s poem

As people around the globe practice self-isolation, actor Mahira Khan decided to share how she is keeping herself busy.

In an Instagram post, the Raees star said: “Going to be sharing some stuff saved in my phone… some old photos, some random ones, some poetry, a little bit of feel good content while we all practice self quarantine.

Khan shared clips of legendary poet Munir Niazi’s Humesha Dayr Kar Deta Hun and said that it never ever gets old. 

The actor tweeted and asked people to not be careless. “We can really help the situation by being aware and taking care of simple things. Soon it’ll be over InshAllah and we all would have played our parts in making it better,” she said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Mahira Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shamoon Abbasi posts video of situation at Dubai Airport
Shamoon Abbasi posts video of situation at Dubai Airport
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Here's how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Here’s how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.