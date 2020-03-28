Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Mahira Khan battles with anxiety in self-isolation

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Photo: File

Pakistani superstar battles with anxiety during self-isolation amidst the outbreak of coronavirus all around the world.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday the Bin Roye star shared a picture with a caption, “Dear anxiety, be kind.”

Dear anxiety, be kind ffs. Your long time lover, X

Numerous celebrities commented on her post lending her support and love.

Earlier she took to Instagram to share her travel essential kit that she doesn’t go on a trip without.

She shared that she can miss out important things but cannot leave without these two travel essentials.

“I have managed to leave the most important things while travelling, but not a candle! For years now, I travel with a candle in tow. Weird?,” she wrote.

Apart from a candle, Mahira almost always takes her favourite book with her. 

Khan urged fans and followers to take care of others during the coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet on Tuesday evening, the actor appealed to the general public to make peoples’ lives easier.

