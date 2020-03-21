Saturday, March 21, 2020  | 25 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

‘Lovebirds’ moves to Netflix as movie theatres face uncertainty

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
‘Lovebirds’ moves to Netflix as movie theatres face uncertainty

Photo: AFP

With movie theatres closing down around the world due to coronavirus, Paramount’s “The Lovebirds” will skip the big screen and go straight to Netflix, in a landmark move for Hollywood.

The decision adds to the uncertainty surrounding the movie theatre industry, which typically relies on a “theatrical window” before major films are made available for viewing at home.

“The Lovebirds” marks the first time a major Hollywood studio has pulled a film from theatres and sent it to Netflix, although a release date has not yet been set.

The romantic comedy, starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, sees a couple become accidentally embroiled in a murder mystery.

Universal had previously announced it would make upcoming titles such as “Trolls World Tour” available direct to on-demand streaming at the same time as theaters.

Disney, with “Frozen 2,” had brought forward home release dates for movies already in theaters, via its Disney+ streaming platform.

But the majority of big studio releases — including “Mulan,” “Black Widow” and the latest “Fast and Furious” sequel — have simply been postponed.

In a recent statement, the National Association of Theatre Owners rejected as “speculation in the media” that the coronavirus closures could mean more blockbusters heading straight to streaming.

“To avoid catastrophic losses to the studios, these titles must have the fullest possible theatrical release around the world,” it said.

“While one or two releases may forgo theatrical release, it is our understanding… that the vast majority of deferred releases will be rescheduled for theatrical release as life returns to normal.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Hollywood lovebirds netflix
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Ehd-e-Wafa finale will not screen at cinemas
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Here's how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Here’s how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks
Hira Mani misses her boys
Hira Mani misses her boys
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.