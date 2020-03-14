Saturday, March 14, 2020  | 18 Rajab, 1441
Love being your bhabi, says Shaniera Akram

Photo: Shaniera Akram\ Instagram

Love hearing you call my name and love being your bhabhi, said former cricketer Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera in an Instagram post on Friday night.

She shared a video of the crowd at Karachi’s National Stadium chanting her name at a PSL match. Shaniera said she felt blessed to be in Pakistan and thanked the crowd for the love.

Wow what crowd! Love hearing you call my name and love being your Bhabi, Im so blessed to be so loved in our beautiful country, thank you so so much! During PSL, it’s the crowd that really makes these games so fun that’s why it’s so sad to hear we can only watch from our TVs and phones but at times like this, it’s better to be safe than sorry. PSL really rocked this year and will continue too even if we are not watching all together from the ground we will still be together in spirit!! Let the games continue, stay safe, keep clean and healthy, and hope we all still have heaps of fun supporting our teams. #PSLIsHome #CoronaVirusSuck #LoveYouAll #PakistanRocks #MyHome #MyCrowd #MyLove #OurPeopleMakeOurCountryGreat

“During PSL, it’s the crowd that really makes these games so fun that’s why it’s so sad to hear we can only watch from our TVs and phones but at times like this, it’s better to be safe than sorry,” she said.

“PSL really rocked this year and will continue too even if we are not watching all together from the ground we will still be together in spirit!! Let the games continue, stay safe, keep clean and healthy, and hope we all still have heaps of fun supporting our teams,” she added.

