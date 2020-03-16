Kumail Nanjiani doesn’t care if you unfollow him on Twitter

Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani does not care if people unfollow him on Twitter. He says he will keep tweeting about the coronavirus till he is down to zero followers.

In a tweet on Sunday night, the Silicon Valley star, said: “People get upset and annoyed at me when I tweet about the coronavirus, when I urge people to stay in and avoid crowds. My favorite person in the world is immunocompromised. Go ahead and unfollow me.”

People get upset and annoyed at me when I tweet about the coronavirus, when I urge people to stay in and avoid crowds. My favorite person in the world is immunocompromised. Go ahead and unfollow me. I’ll be tweeting about this until I’m down to zero followers. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 15, 2020

Back in 2018, Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon released their first feature film The Big Sick which is based on their relationship.

Gordon co-wrote the film with her husband. It looks at a tough time in their relationship where Gordon got sick and was placed in a medically induced coma. Later, they learnt that Gordon suffers from Still’s disease, a rare form of arthritis that can shut down the body’s vital organs.

Nanjiani thanked the Mayor of Los Angeles for taking preventive measures and shutting down dine-in restaurants and gyms in the city.

He urged people to stay in. “Watch movies. Play video games. Go on walks. Write that thing you wanted to write. Or finally watch The Sopranos. (That one’s a note to myself.)”

All bars/dine-in restaurants/gyms/theaters in LA shut down effective midnight tonight.



Thank you for doing the right thing @MayorOfLA.



Watch movies. Play video games. Go on walks. Write that thing you wanted to write. Or finally watch The Sopranos.(That one’s a note to myself.) — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 16, 2020





