Kubra Khan wants you to take the coronavirus seriously

Actor Kubra Khan wants fans and followers to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously. In an Instagram post, the Alif star said that people were laughing it off.

“It’s not a joke. People have and are dying because of it. I can’t stress enough. Please take this seriously. This is in real term “survival of the fittest”. Take your daily vitamins. Strengthen your immune system. Wash hands often. Use hand sanitisers.”

She urged people to self-isolate and added that while there were no guarantees “the least we can do is take precautions for ourselves, our family and friends”.