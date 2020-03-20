Kubra Khan wants you to take the coronavirus seriously

Actor Kubra Khan wants fans and followers to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously. In an Instagram post, the Alif star said that people were laughing it off.
“It’s not a joke. People have and are dying because of it. I can’t stress enough. Please take this seriously. This is in real term “survival of the fittest”. Take your daily vitamins. Strengthen your immune system. Wash hands often. Use hand sanitisers.”
About a month ago all of us were dealing with different kinds of problems, emotional problems, financial problems.. champagne problems. And now.. at the end.. we’ve all gone back to the beginning.. simply trying to survive. Life can take a turn at any point.. this time it has for all of us together. We literally are in this together… but for us to get through this we need to take this seriously. I see a lot of people laughing this off… it’s not a joke. People have and are dying because of it. I can’t stress enough. Please take this seriously. This is in real term “survival of the fittest”. • Take your daily vitamins. • strengthen your immune system. • Wash hands often • Use hand Sanitizers, • wear masks and gloves when outside • Keep in check with body temperature ( It needs to be much under 100f ) • Eat Clean • Exercise at home •And Lastly, the toughest one for many, Self Isolate. At the end, there are no guarantees, but the least we can do is take precautions for ourselves.. our family and friends.. agay Allah Malik hai ❤️.
She urged people to self-isolate and added that while there were no guarantees “the least we can do is take precautions for ourselves, our family and friends”.