Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar responds to Geo suspending his contract

In response to Geo suspending multiple contracts with playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, he announced the immediate cancellation of his contracts with the channel. He assured people that he will not work with Geo for the “rest of his life”.

Geo Entertainment and 7th Sky Entertainment on Thursday announced that they had suspended their contract with the writer after he verbally abused a rights activist on live television.

In a statement, Geo Entertainment said that the channel and production house have suspended a four-drama and one film contract with Qamar “until he apologises for using indecent language in a TV show”.

The company had entered into a non-exclusive agreement with the writer, similar to the ones he has with other TV channels.

Qamar had abused Marvi Sirmed, called her unsavoury names and body-shamed her on a Neo TV show Tuesday night. He appeared to be having a reaction to the Aurat March slogan ‘My body, my choice’.

Taking to his Twitter account, Qamar said that he will not apologise to satisfy anyone. “…Geo Entertainment have demanded apology from me to satisfy the ulterior motives of a few foreign funded feminists and justify their ugly and shameless slogans,” reads his statement.

In a separate TV show on Express News, the drama writer said he had no remorse over his behaviour on NEO News. He claimed that he had not grown upset with Sirmed chanting ‘Mera Jism, Meri Marzi’ but because she had interrupted him.

Qamar has penned Humayun Saeed’s new feature film London Nahi Jaunga. The movie is helmed by Nadeem Baig, who has previously directed at least three scripts by Qamar — Pyare Afzal, Punjab Nahi Jaungi and Meray Paas Tum Ho.