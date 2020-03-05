Katy Perry expecting her first baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom

American singer Katy Perry has confirmed that she is expecting her first baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The singer revealed the happy news in the music video for her new song Never Worn White Thursday in which she unveiled her baby bump.

The song is all about Perry’s fear of commitment, while at the same time being ready for a life of happiness with another person.

During an Instagram Live after the music video premiered on YouTube, Perry confirmed her pregnancy, saying it is “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.” Perry went on to reveal that her due date is sometime this summer.

While it’s the first child for Perry, Bloom is already father to nine-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. He was married to the former Victoria’s Secret model from 2010 until 2013.

Perry and Bloom are also getting married this summer. The pair got engaged in February 2019.