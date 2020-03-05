Thursday, March 5, 2020  | 9 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Katy Perry expecting her first baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Katy Perry expecting her first baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Photo: AFP

American singer Katy Perry has confirmed that she is expecting her first baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The singer revealed the happy news in the music video for her new song Never Worn White Thursday in which she unveiled her baby bump.

The song is all about Perry’s fear of commitment, while at the same time being ready for a life of happiness with another person.

During an Instagram Live after the music video premiered on YouTube, Perry confirmed her pregnancy, saying it is “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.” Perry went on to reveal that her due date is sometime this summer.

While it’s the first child for Perry, Bloom is already father to nine-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. He was married to the former Victoria’s Secret model from 2010 until 2013.

Perry and Bloom are also getting married this summer. The pair got engaged in February 2019.

FaceBook WhatsApp
baby Katy Perry
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is cancelled again
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is cancelled again
Ayeza Khan sets the record straight
Ayeza Khan sets the record straight
Pashto singer Mahjabeen Qazalbash dies at 62
Pashto singer Mahjabeen Qazalbash dies at 62
Zara Noor gets Osman Khalid Butt's praise at 'gun point'
Zara Noor gets Osman Khalid Butt’s praise at ‘gun point’
Syra, Shahroz part ways after seven years of marriage
Syra, Shahroz part ways after seven years of marriage
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.