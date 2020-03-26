Katrina Kaif picks up the broom in quarantine

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif has decided to catch up on household chores in quarantine. The actor has been in isolation with her sister, Isabelle Kaif, for 21 days.

In an Instagram post, the Dhoom 3 star said: “Day 21, one day at a time guys… we all gotta do our part…”

The video shows the 36-year-old star with a broom in one hand as she swept the floor and her sister Isabelle can be heard saying: “We’re all doing our part… those brooms also shed a little bit.”

She asked fans for pro tips and said that this was also a good exercise.

Kaif’s celebrity friends including director Zoya Akhtar and actor Arjun Kapoor poked fun at the actor and asked her when she could come to clean their homes.

Like Katrina, Bajirao Mastani’s Deepika Padukone has been sharing updates from the lockdown. Recently, the actor shared posts of her dessert, exercise and skincare routine.



