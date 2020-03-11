Wednesday, March 11, 2020  | 15 Rajab, 1441
Kashmir releases debut album Khwaab

Photo: Walnut

Alternative rock band Kashmir has finally released their debut album Khwaab. The band won the second season of Pepsi Battle of the Bands back in 2017.

The album has nine songs and two bonus tracks. These are a compilation of songs the band has released over two years. 

Talking about their album, band members were visibly excited: “If we could use one word to sum up this whole experience, we can easily say it has been surreal.”

“To have been performing at all these venues, to have been able to put all this music out there has always been a dream, and getting to release this album is just the first step on this musical journey. We have put our heart and soul into making this music, and we hope people can feel some of what we have put out there through it,” said the band.

The band launched their album at a star studded event at Arts Council, Karachi where they also performed.

The album has been released for now as collectible USBs and CDs and will also be available online on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music and Google Play.

