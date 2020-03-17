Karan Johar shuts down Dharma Productions amid coronavirus threat

Bollywood producer Karan Johar has announced on Monday to suspend activities at his production house as part of precautionary measures.

Headed by Johar, Dharma Productions which is one of the largest production houses in Bollywood has decided to suspend all administrative and production work. Keeping the safety concern of their employees in mind, Dharma productions has decided to comply with all precautionary measures. The company announced it on social media,

“All of us at @dharmamovies @dharma2pointo @dharmaticent wish for the well being of the members of our work family and every citizen of the world …we pray that the world can overcome this situation as soon as possible! God speed to everyone and stay safe and sanitised!,” he captioned his post.

In light of the ongoing global health crisis, we wish for everyone to stay calm and stay safe.



– The Dharma Family — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) March 16, 2020

The production house has also postponed Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Dharma Productions were the co-producers of the film. The film with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead was slated to release on March 24.

On Sunday, several bodies including Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association, Federation of Western India Cine Employees and Indian Film&Television Directors’ Association have decided to put a pause to shooting with effect from March 19 till March 31, 2020.