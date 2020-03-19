Thursday, March 19, 2020  | 23 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Jared Leto just found out about the coronavirus pandemic

Posted: Mar 19, 2020
Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

American actor Jared Leto had no idea about the coronavirus outbreak. Leto had been meditating in the desert for the last 12 days and with no communication with the outside world.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Leto said: “Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility.”

He said that he walked into a very different world. “One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing, to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on,” he tweeted.

The 30 Seconds to Mars lead singer urged fans and followers to stay inside and stay safe.

