Izhaan inspires me to be best I can: Sania Mirza

Tennis star Sania Mirza recently shared a photograph of herself with son Izhaan from a tennis court and the internet is in love.

During the Fed Cup in Dubai on March 8, Mirza took a break and spent some time with Izhaan on the tennis court.

Taking to Twitter, she shared a photo with Izhaan Mirza Malik from the tennis court and wrote “My life in pictures I wouldn’t have it any other way Alhamdulillah.”

This is right before we played the tie against Indonesia to make the world group play offs for the first time @fedcuptennis .. he inspires me the most to do what I do and be the best I can be 🤗 🎾 👶🏽#izzy pic.twitter.com/UMIpkPgIn8 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 11, 2020

She continued: “This is right before we played the tie against Indonesia to make the world group playoffs for the first-time @fedcuptennis .. he inspires me the most to do what I do and be the best I can be.”

Sania’s picture, meanwhile, garnered thousands of likes. Several celebrities including Bollywood stars Dia Mirza and Anushka Sharma commented on the post as well.

Mirza, an acclaimed tennis player, has won six Grand Slam titles in her career. She is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Izhaan Mirza Malik is their first child together.