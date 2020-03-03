Tuesday, March 3, 2020  | 7 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Iqra leaves an imprint on Yasir Hussain, quite literally

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
He gets her name tattooed on his arm

The inseparable couple, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, never fail to seize the moment to tell each other (and the world) about their love.

This time Hussain went an extra mile to impress his wife as he got her name tattooed on his arm.

Talking to SAMAA Digital, Hussain said that he loved Iqra’s name and thought it was beautiful. “I got this tattoo to express my love,” he said.  

He also revealed that Aziz had already gotten a tattoo of his name.

The Lahore Se Agay actor has a history of getting tattoos of his loved ones. Earlier, pictures of Hussain’s tattoos went viral which were dedicated to his mother and his pug.

View this post on Instagram

And this our life, Exempt from public haunt🧿

A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131) on Mar 20, 2019 at 6:01am PDT

Yasir Hussain got ‘Amma’  inked  on his back a long time ago since she’s his first and eternal love! He, however, keeps these imprints of love, hidden under his shirts.

Aziz and Hussain tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last year. Their enchanting day-time wedding had an old-school vibe to it and was attended by close friends and family.

They have been the talk of the town since Yasir’s very public proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019.

They are also set to share the screen in ARY's upcoming drama Jhooti. After their public proposal, this is the first time the couple will be working on a project together.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Iqra Aziz Yasir Hussain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Ayeza Khan sets the record straight
Ayeza Khan sets the record straight
Pashto singer Mahjabeen Qazalbash dies at 62
Pashto singer Mahjabeen Qazalbash dies at 62
Zara Noor gets Osman Khalid Butt's praise at 'gun point'
Zara Noor gets Osman Khalid Butt’s praise at ‘gun point’
Syra, Shahroz part ways after seven years of marriage
Syra, Shahroz part ways after seven years of marriage
Abhinandan was always part of Ehd-e-Wafa's script: Saifi Hassan
Abhinandan was always part of Ehd-e-Wafa’s script: Saifi Hassan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.