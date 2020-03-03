Iqra leaves an imprint on Yasir Hussain, quite literally

He gets her name tattooed on his arm

The inseparable couple, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, never fail to seize the moment to tell each other (and the world) about their love.

This time Hussain went an extra mile to impress his wife as he got her name tattooed on his arm.

Talking to SAMAA Digital, Hussain said that he loved Iqra’s name and thought it was beautiful. “I got this tattoo to express my love,” he said.

He also revealed that Aziz had already gotten a tattoo of his name.

The Lahore Se Agay actor has a history of getting tattoos of his loved ones. Earlier, pictures of Hussain’s tattoos went viral which were dedicated to his mother and his pug.

Yasir Hussain got ‘Amma’ inked on his back a long time ago since she’s his first and eternal love! He, however, keeps these imprints of love, hidden under his shirts.

Aziz and Hussain tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last year. Their enchanting day-time wedding had an old-school vibe to it and was attended by close friends and family.

They have been the talk of the town since Yasir’s very public proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019.

They are also set to share the screen in ARY's upcoming drama Jhooti. After their public proposal, this is the first time the couple will be working on a project together.

