Monday, March 2, 2020  | 6 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Injury forces Madonna to cancel Paris concert

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Injury forces Madonna to cancel Paris concert

Photo: AFP

Pop singer Madonna has cancelled a Sunday night concert in Paris because of an injury, the concert hall where she was due to perform announced.

“We regret to inform you that tonight’s Madame X concert at the Grand Rex is cancelled as a result of ongoing injuries,” said a message at the venue’s website.

The Paris daily Le Parisien reported that Madonna had suffered torn ligaments in a knee and had struggled during Thursday’s concert before bursting into tears.

The Grand Rex did not say whether the 61-year-old star would be able to perform her other shows booked there.

Madonna arrived in the French capital on February 22 and was scheduled to perform at the Grand Rex until March 11.

The tour started in New York in September, and after dates in the United States moved to Europe with dates in Lisbon and London. Paris is the last stop on the tour.

FaceBook WhatsApp
madonna paris
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Ayeza Khan sets the record straight
Ayeza Khan sets the record straight
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan stands up for Pakistani student
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan stands up for Pakistani student
Pashto singer Mahjabeen Qazalbash dies at 62
Pashto singer Mahjabeen Qazalbash dies at 62
Zara Noor gets Osman Khalid Butt's praise at 'gun point'
Zara Noor gets Osman Khalid Butt’s praise at ‘gun point’
Abhinandan was always part of Ehd-e-Wafa's script: Saifi Hassan
Abhinandan was always part of Ehd-e-Wafa’s script: Saifi Hassan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.