In pictures: celebrities attend Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir’s mehndi

Pictures of newlyweds Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir’s mehndi have been going viral on social media. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Abu Dhabi on March 14.

Shortly after their wedding ceremony, the internet was flooded with pictures and videos of the couple’s wedding attended by their families, relatives and close friends.

Here are some adorable photos of Ali and Mir from their mfunction which was held in Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace.