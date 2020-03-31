Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Imran Ashraf celebrates Roham’s first birthday in quarantine

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Imran Ashraf celebrates Roham’s first birthday in quarantine

While we all are in self-isolation and maintaining social distance at home, Pakistani celebrity Imran Ashraf made sure to wish his son and get him a cute cake for his birthday.

Taking to his Instagram, Ashraf shared some pictures from the celebration and had the sweetest wish for his son.

On the work front, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor was last shooting his own penned script drama Mushk. It’s his second as a writer after Tabeer.

Earlier, it was revealed that Ashraf will be making his film debut with Dam Mastam, which will be directed by Mohammad Ehteshamuddin and written by Amar Khan. The film will be produced by Adnan Siddiqui under the banner of Cereal Entertainment.

FaceBook WhatsApp
birthday Imran Ashraf quarantine
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
New hair, who this? Malala gives herself a new look
New hair, who this? Malala gives herself a new look
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.