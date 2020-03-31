Imran Ashraf celebrates Roham’s first birthday in quarantine

While we all are in self-isolation and maintaining social distance at home, Pakistani celebrity Imran Ashraf made sure to wish his son and get him a cute cake for his birthday.

Taking to his Instagram, Ashraf shared some pictures from the celebration and had the sweetest wish for his son.

On the work front, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor was last shooting his own penned script drama Mushk. It’s his second as a writer after Tabeer.

Earlier, it was revealed that Ashraf will be making his film debut with Dam Mastam, which will be directed by Mohammad Ehteshamuddin and written by Amar Khan. The film will be produced by Adnan Siddiqui under the banner of Cereal Entertainment.