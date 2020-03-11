I was joking about multiple endings for MPTH: Humayun Saeed

Actor Humayun Saeed claimed that he told fans there were multiple endings of the hit drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho because there was no other way to stop people from asking him if Danish would marry his son’s teacher or get back together with Mehwish.

In an interview with Waseem Badami on ARY NEWS, the actor said: “I have been in this business for 20 years or more and I have never had so many people calling me and asking about how the show will end. I got confused. It is my right to not share the script with people you know…I even told people there would be a murder or two to get them off my back.”

“I said this would happen or that…you have to hide some stuff you know. So I hid it and said this as a joke. Once I told people about multiple endings, people stopping bothering me,” added Saeed.

Discussing how many people watched the last episode, Saeed said that 80 million people tuned in to watch the finale on television – this does not include YouTube or those who went to watch the two-hour special in cinemas.

Comparing the script of MPTH to Bollywood films, Badami said that the show’s last scene was over the top.

“A writer can take some liberties when emotions are running so high. People thought Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar’s lines were heart-wrenching [when Danish tells his son that he was alive for him]…it is up to the audience to give a margin,” Saeed said. “What he wrote for the last episode was something that he saw when his father passed away.”

According to Saeed, the script writer wasn’t going to kill off his character. “After he wrote 20 episodes, Khalil sahib said that I am not going to kill Danish…and this is the truth but Nadeem [Baig] and I said, no you have to kill him.”

The actor added that Qamar had a few ideas in his mind. “I think he had thought that Danish would leave both women but we told him it didn’t sound good. I mean I’m sure if he went with that, he would have made it equally memorable with one sentence.”

Talking about the script and the writer’s choice of words, Saeed said that the dialogue “do takay ki aurat” was significant because of the situation the main character was in.

“People were shocked that this man has been wronged (for 12 episodes) but he hasn’t said a single word. I have done a hundred dramas where we have used do takay ka insaan, husband etc…women say it to each other as well,” the actor explained. “It was a lesson…that if your wife or loved one wrongs you, you don’t have to physically hit them, but be patient. So many men called me and said that their wives had made them watch the show because it is about sabar.”

Talking about a second season of the show, the actor said that it could happen but it would have to be written by Qamar himself.