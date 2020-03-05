I thought a lot before inviting Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar: host

After going viral less than 24 hours ago, scriptwriter Khalil-ur-Rehman made another TV appearance. This time, the Meray Paas Tum Ho playwright, was a guest on Mansoor Ali Khan’s show on Express TV.

Khan told Qamar that he had reconsidered his decision to call him to the show many times. He asked Qamar if he felt any remorse over his televised disagreement with journalist Marvi Sirmed on NEO NEWS earlier on.

Qamar had abused Sirmed, called her unsavoury names and body shamed her. He appeared to be having a reaction to the Aurat March slogan ‘My body, my choice’.

To Mansoor Ali Khan, Qamar said he had no remorse over his behavior on NEO News. He claimed that he had not grown upset with Sirmed chanting ‘Mera Jism, Meri Marzi’ but because she had interrupted him.

Actor Resham and MNA Aamir Liaquat voiced their opinions about Qamar’s behaviour. Liaquat said he would not go into the debate of the slogan, but that Qamar had gone against Islamic injunctions on the treatment of fellow human beings. Resham could not suppress her laughter when Liaquat openly criticised Qamar.

On Twitter, celebrities and activists were still not over Qamar’s abusive language.

Actor Mira Sethi said that Qamar and his vitriol were symptoms of a disease much deeper and darker than is tactically helpful for us to acknowledge at this moment.

#KhalilUrRehmanQamar and his vitriol are symptoms of a disease much deeper and darker than is tactically helpful for us to acknowledge at this moment. But by raising our voices against his misogyny we raise our voices against the violence of MANY OTHERS. Let’s start here. — Mira Sethi (@sethimirajee) March 5, 2020

Ehd-e-Wafa star Osman Khalid Butt tweeted: “Aurat ka jism, uski marzi“.

Aurat ka jism, uski marzi. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) March 5, 2020

Beshak, mard aur aurat ka jism Allah ki amanat hai.

Lekin aurat ka jism kisi mard ke baap ki jageer bhi nahi hai.#farqsamjhen — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) March 5, 2020

Cake’s Sanam Saeed said: “What’s scarier than #KhalilurRehman‘s temper, insecurities and mysogonistic attitude, is us who continue to encourage and engage him. Who cares if you’re a good writer. You’re a vile human being. Who speaks like that? What gives u the right to pass judgment like that?

What’s scarier than #KhalilurRehman‘s temper, insecurities and mysogonistic attitude, is us who continue to encourage and engage him. Who cares if you’re a good writer. You’re a vile human being. Who speaks like that? What gives u the right to pass judgment like that? #Shameful — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) March 4, 2020

Actors Mansha Pasha, Marwa Hocane, Iffat Omar and Bilal Ashraf, directors Nabeel Qureshi, Adnan Malik also shared how they felt about Qamar’s comments.

Har insaan ke jism aur un ki roh pay, Khuda ki marzi hai.

Koi shaq nahi k poori qainaat pay Khuda ki marzi chalti hai.

Mera jism meri marzi ka matlab hai ke mein Khuda ke ilawa apnay jism pay kisi aur ki marzi nahi tasleem karta ya karti!

Is baat ko samjhein — manshapasha (@manshapasha) March 4, 2020