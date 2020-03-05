Thursday, March 5, 2020  | 9 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

I thought a lot before inviting Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar: host

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
I thought a lot before inviting Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar: host

Photo: SAMAA Digital

After going viral less than 24 hours ago, scriptwriter Khalil-ur-Rehman made another TV appearance. This time, the Meray Paas Tum Ho playwright, was a guest on Mansoor Ali Khan’s show on Express TV. 

Khan told Qamar that he had reconsidered his decision to call him to the show many times. He asked Qamar if he felt any remorse over his televised disagreement with journalist Marvi Sirmed on NEO NEWS earlier on.

Qamar had abused Sirmed, called her unsavoury names and body shamed her. He appeared to be having a reaction to the Aurat March slogan ‘My body, my choice’.

To Mansoor Ali Khan, Qamar said he had no remorse over his behavior on NEO News. He claimed that he had not grown upset with Sirmed chanting ‘Mera Jism, Meri Marzi’ but because she had interrupted him.

Actor Resham and MNA Aamir Liaquat voiced their opinions about Qamar’s behaviour. Liaquat said he would not go into the debate of the slogan, but that Qamar had gone against Islamic injunctions on the treatment of fellow human beings. Resham could not suppress her laughter when Liaquat openly criticised Qamar.

On Twitter, celebrities and activists were still not over Qamar’s abusive language.

Actor Mira Sethi said that Qamar and his vitriol were symptoms of a disease much deeper and darker than is tactically helpful for us to acknowledge at this moment.

Ehd-e-Wafa star Osman Khalid Butt tweeted: “Aurat ka jism, uski marzi“.

Cake’s Sanam Saeed said: “What’s scarier than #KhalilurRehman‘s temper, insecurities and mysogonistic attitude, is us who continue to encourage and engage him. Who cares if you’re a good writer. You’re a vile human being. Who speaks like that? What gives u the right to pass judgment like that?

Actors Mansha Pasha, Marwa Hocane, Iffat Omar and Bilal Ashraf, directors Nabeel Qureshi, Adnan Malik also shared how they felt about Qamar’s comments.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar Mira Sethi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is cancelled again
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is cancelled again
Ayeza Khan sets the record straight
Ayeza Khan sets the record straight
Pashto singer Mahjabeen Qazalbash dies at 62
Pashto singer Mahjabeen Qazalbash dies at 62
Zara Noor gets Osman Khalid Butt's praise at 'gun point'
Zara Noor gets Osman Khalid Butt’s praise at ‘gun point’
Pemra can fine Neo News Rs1m but not Khalil-ur-Rehman
Pemra can fine Neo News Rs1m but not Khalil-ur-Rehman
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.