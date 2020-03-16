Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui off to Houston wearing masks

Photo: Instagram/@adnansid1

Actor Adnan Siddiqui recently shared a photograph of himself and Meray Paas Tum Ho co-star Humayun Saeed on board an American airline wearing the N95 masks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The actors were heading to Houston from New Jersey.

In an Instagram post, Siddiqui said: “Ufff Coronavirus! Off to Houston from New Jersey.”

Responding to comments from fans, the actor said: “Now we are here so please pray for our good health and return to our homes safely.”

Earlier, Siddiqui took to social media and told his followers that “the biggest mistake humans can commit is not looking out for ourselves. Separate rumours from facts, but accept the risks about coronavirus.”

“Your well-being is the most important thing & it starts from a little care regime. Wash your hands every chance you get, try maintaining distance from people who are coughing or sneezing, avoid touching your eyes & nose and most importantly keep a mask handy. May the Almighty keep all of us safe,” he said.  

