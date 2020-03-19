Thursday, March 19, 2020  | 23 Rajab, 1441
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together

Posted: Mar 19, 2020
Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Actors and Meray Paas Tum Ho co-stars Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui are in quarantine together after returning from the United States.

Saeed shared this detail on Twitter. He was replying to a tweet by actor Vasay Chaudhry who is currently in London, UK.

Chaudhry, who stared with Saeed in the hit film Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, tweeted on Thursday that he would not be going anywhere to which Saeed said that he had landed in Karachi and could not go home.

He explained that he would self-isolate with Siddiqui before heading home due to the coronavirus pandemic around the world.

While travelling together to New Jersey and Houston, Siddiqui kept fans updated with posts on social media. He urged fans to wash their hands as often as possible and to wear the N95 mask.

