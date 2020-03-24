Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui do not have the coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui do not have the coronavirus

Photo: File

Pakistan’s favourite co-stars Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Saeed took to Twitter to inform fans that the reports were negative and the actors would complete their 14-day quarantine.

He added that they will take necessary safety precautions afterwards as well.  

Saeed’s Meray Paas Tum Ho co-star, Siddiqui, shared a video on Instagram and urges people to stay indoors. “If you’ve tested positive please quarantine for at least two weeks and let’s fight coronavirus together,” he said.

On their return from the United States, the actors decided to self-quarantine together at a hotel in Karachi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Adnan Siddiqui humayun saeed Meray Paas Tum Ho
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in quarantine together
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Rishi Kapoor advises Imran Khan to take adequate precautions
Hira Mani misses her boys
Hira Mani misses her boys
Saba Qamar doesn't want her best friend to change
Saba Qamar doesn’t want her best friend to change
Fakhr-e-Alam asks Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider lockdown
Fakhr-e-Alam asks Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider lockdown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.