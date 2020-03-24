Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui do not have the coronavirus

Pakistan’s favourite co-stars Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Saeed took to Twitter to inform fans that the reports were negative and the actors would complete their 14-day quarantine.

Alhamdulillah our coronavirus reports have come back negative. We will still complete 14 days in quarantine and will be taking every necessary safety precaution even after that. Thanks for all your love and prayers! Stay Safe. Stay Home. #Covid_19 #CoronaFreePakistan pic.twitter.com/ZZCbp87San — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) March 23, 2020

He added that they will take necessary safety precautions afterwards as well.

Saeed’s Meray Paas Tum Ho co-star, Siddiqui, shared a video on Instagram and urges people to stay indoors. “If you’ve tested positive please quarantine for at least two weeks and let’s fight coronavirus together,” he said.

On their return from the United States, the actors decided to self-quarantine together at a hotel in Karachi.