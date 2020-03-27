Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Atif Aslam salute doctors, nurses

To show their appreciation for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, Meray Paas Tum Ho co-stars Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui have made a suggestion. The stars have asked their fans to participate as well.



In a tweet on Thursday, they said: “Let’s show them lots of love tomorrow, Friday March 27th, 6PM by coming out to our terraces and rooftops and waving a white flag. Pakistan Zindabad!”

We salute all our doctors, nurses, paramedics & health officials who are at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus. Let’s show them lots of love tomorrow, Friday March 27th, 6PM by coming out to our terraces and rooftops and waving a white flag. Pakistan Zindabad! pic.twitter.com/OeBg1aQ7dX — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) March 26, 2020

In the video, Saeed and Siddiqui, said that they salute doctors, nurses and all healthcare workers.



Since their return from the United States a week ago, both actors have been in self-isolation together at a Karachi hotel. Recently, they shared that both of them had tested negative for the coronavirus. They promised that they would complete their 14-day quarantine before heading home to their families.

Like Siddiqui and Saeed, singer-songwriter Atif Aslam took to Instagram to appreciate the country’s medical force.

He thanked paramedics, doctors, nurses and healthcare workers “who are tirelessly and fearlessly working at the frontline of this crisis, risking their own health every second”.

Ustaad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan urged people to stay in and stay safe. “We need to wash our hands as frequently as we can, look after our kids…I pray that God will help us during this difficult times,” he said in an Instagram post.

Actor Sana Fakhar and her husband shared a similar message. They said it is better to stay at home rather than the hospital. “This lockdown is for your safety because if you are safe, then we are safe,” they said on social media.