Just like everyone in the country, Pakistan’s sweet hearts Hira Mani, Salman Saqib and their children are getting ‘bored’ in self-isolation.

Salman Saqib aka Mani took to Instagram and shared a photo of his sons Muzammil and Ibrahim; and asked his fans how they are dealing with the boredom.

Earlier, Hira shared with her fans that she and her husband have been tested negative COVID-19. However, Mani clarified that they were still self-isolating.