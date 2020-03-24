Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
Hira Mani tests negative for the coronavirus

Photo: Hira Mani/ Facebook

Actor Hira Mani and her husband tested negative for the coronavirus. The Meray Paas Tum Ho star recently returned from the United States and shared a photograph with her husband.

In the post, the couple were standing close and wearing surgical masks. Her fans were not happy with the PDA amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many fans called out the star on not practicing social distancing, while others were happy to see the couple together again.

In the Instagram post, the actor urged fans to stay home and stay safe. She said that the couple had tested negative for the coronavirus and the photograph was taken after their self-quarantine was over.

Mani clarified that they were still self-isolating.

