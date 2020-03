Actor Hira Mani often shares precious family moments with her fans on social media. This time, she shared screenshots of her video chat with her sons, Ibrahim and Muzammil.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, she said: “Life is nothing without you both. Mama loves you.”

The actor is currently in the United States with Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed, her co-stars from the hit TV show Meray Paas Tum Ho.