Here’s what really happened between Taylor Swift and Kanye West

Back in 2016, a phone call between singer and songwriter Taylor Swift and rapper Kanye West had the world hooked. West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, shared three minutes of the said call on Snapchat to paint Swift as a liar.

Over the weekend, the full 25-minute audio was leaked. According to Variety.com, it is not known who let the full video recording that was made by one of West’s associates out of the bag, but it paints a much more interesting picture of the conversation, and of both artists’ state of mind at the time, than the heavily edited snippets that Kardashian first presented to the world.

“A full account of the phone call establishes that, as they discussed West’s the forthcoming song Famous, the hip-hop titan never did read Swift the line that she ultimately reacted against, putting their former feud back in motion,” the website claimed. “In fact, at one point, she expresses relief that he did not use the B-word in the song, so far as she knew.”

In the call, West tells Swift that he was thinking of saying that he made her famous.

Taylor also reminded West that she had two multi-million-selling albums before he rushed onto the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009 to steal her thunder.

After the song was released, Taylor and her team said that West never followed up on his promise to send her the entire song.

After the audio went viral, Swift’s fans started leaving comments on Kardashian’s Instagram posts, calling her a rat. Her fans are clearly enjoying the moment as #KanyeWestIsOverParty has been be one of the top trending global items on Twitter, the way #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty trended the day Kardashian released her snippets.