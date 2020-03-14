Here’s how we think Ehd-e-Wafa will end

The last episode of the hit TV show Ehd-e-Wafa is almost here. The show narrates the story of four friends who start their journey as trainees at a military academy.

The drama has a huge fan following with people eager to know if Shahzain (Osman Khalid Butt) will mend his ways or is something terrible going to happen to Saad (Ahad Raza Mir).

The finale’s trailer teased the audience with a special appearance by captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman and Humayun Saeed as a Pakistani major, having a conversation over tea.

While only the writer, cast and director know what will be the end of the drama serial, here is everything we expect from the last episode of Ehd e Wafa.

Taking a hint from the conversation between Malik Shahzain and his grandfather in the second last episode, we believe that Shahzain will lead his life as an honest politician and will solve the problems of the people in his constituency.

Moving forward to the next friend, it is expected that Shariq will tie the knot with Ramsha. It was revealed in the last episode that they both will get married soon.

Sheheryar who is an assistant commissioner in the drama will finally confess his love for Masooma in the last episode.

A twist is even expected and people have been guessing that the fourth friend Saad will be martyred while fighting on the border. We, however, believe that he will be saved.

The episode will end with the four friends visiting their Lawrence College once again as they relive their memories.

The last episode also includes scenes from the Pulwama attack, Indian elections and Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan.

The show was initially supposed to screen at cinemas across Pakistan, a day before the finale was aired on TV on Sunday, but due to recent developments and precautionary measures for the coronavirus, it looks like fans will not be able to watch the 80-minute special on the big screen.

The hit show, which has been co-produced by the Inter Services Public Relations and Momina Duraid Productions, was written by Mustafa Afridi.

The cast includes Ahmed Ali Akbar, Wahaj Ali, Zara Noor Abbas, Vaneeza Ahmed, and Hajra Yamin.