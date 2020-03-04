Wednesday, March 4, 2020  | 8 Rajab, 1441
Have you booked your ticket for the Ehd-e-Wafa finale?

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2020
Photo: Official poster

Advance bookings for the finale of Hum TV’s hit drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa are now open. The last episode will be screened at cinemas (March 14) a day before the finale airs on television screens across the country on March 15.

Talking to SAMAA Digital, Karachi’s Atrium Cinemas confirmed that the final episode’s advance bookings will start from Wednesday (today), whereas Cinepax Cinema has also made a similar announcement on social media.

Nueplex Cinema, however, said that they are yet to prepare a schedule for screening.

Recently, Edh-e-Wafa‘s director Saifi Hassan confirmed that the last two episodes of the drama will be screened at cinemas. He added that they had completed shooting 26 episodes.

The trailer of the last episode features captured Indian pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman and Humayun Saeed as a Pakistani major, having a conversation.

The hit drama has been co-produced by the Inter Services Public Relations and Momina Duraid Productions. It has been written by Mustafa Afridi. The story revolves around four friends who are trainees at a military academy.

The cast includes Ahad Raza Mir, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Osman Khalid Butt, Wahaj Ali, Zara Noor Abbas, Vaneeza Ahmed and Hajra Yamin.

