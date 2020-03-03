Hania and Asim fight over which PSL team is better

When it comes to the Pakistan Super League, nothing can come between actor Hania Aamir and her team: Peshawar Zalmi.

In a hilarious Instagram video shared by singer Asim Azhar on Monday night, both stars came out to support their teams. “Karachi vs Peshawar!!! Aur karachi jeet gayaaaaaaa,” read Azhar’s post.

In the video the young stars indulge in a fake fight throwing around punches as they kept insisting that their team was better.

In the last match, Karachi Kings reached the 152-run target with 11 balls to spare against Peshawar Zalmi. Babar Azam scored an unbeaten 70 off 59 deliveries to drive the side to their second consecutive win.

With five games played, Karachi Kings have six points and now sit at the third spot in the PSL points table.