Hamza Ali Abbasi praises Zahid Ahmed for spreading Allah’s message

Ishq Zah e Naseeb actor Zahid Ahmed has started his YouTube channel where he teaches people how to be regular in namaz and how one can get close to Allah by offering prayers.

Before sharing his message, he cleared up that he doesn’t care if people are going to criticise this video because an actor is teaching them how to be regular in namaz. “It doesn’t matter if you’re an actor, doctor or chef. It is the beauty of our religion that the purpose of our life is to serve Allah and get close to Him,” he said.

In this world of chaos, many young modern Muslims are finding it difficult to pray five times a day, he said, suggesting that no mater what, people pray five times a day.

Praising his efforts Waar actor Hamza Aii Abbasi took to Twitter to laud him for using his fan following to give Allah’s message.

“Masha Allah….as Muslims, as people who have made a promise with the All Mighty to stand witness to his message, it’s so heartwarming to see artists using their fan following to give Allah’s message,” the actor wrote.

Ahmed has a YouTube channel and boasts 49.8K subscribers on the platform. He uploaded two videos on how to be regular in namaz and why should we pray.