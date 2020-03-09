Hamza Ali Abbasi pays tribute to his wife, mother

Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi paid a tribute to the strong and independent women in his family on International Women’s Day. He thanked Allah for making him a proud son, a grateful brother and a thankful husband.

Taking to social media, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor shared a picture of his mother, sister Fazeela Abbasi and wife Naimal Khawar Khan.

“Thank you Allah for surrounding me with these powerful, skilled, accomplished & independent women so I can feel loved, secure and have the freedom to pursue my goals,” reads the caption.

Abbasi tied the knot in August last year after which Naimal bid adieu to her acting career.

Hamza also announced that he was quitting the entertainment industry to embark on a spiritual journey a few months after his marriage. He now uses social media to express his views on different issues while his wife keeps fans updated by sharing photos.