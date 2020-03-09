Monday, March 9, 2020  | 13 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Hamza Ali Abbasi pays tribute to his wife, mother

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Hamza Ali Abbasi pays tribute to his wife, mother

Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi paid a tribute to the strong and independent women in his family on International Women’s Day. He thanked Allah for making him a proud son, a grateful brother and a thankful husband.

Taking to social media, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor shared a picture of his mother, sister Fazeela Abbasi and wife Naimal Khawar Khan.

 “Thank you Allah for surrounding me with these powerful, skilled, accomplished & independent women so I can feel loved, secure and have the freedom to pursue my goals,” reads the caption.

Abbasi tied the knot in August last year after which Naimal bid adieu to her acting career.

Hamza also announced that he was quitting the entertainment industry to embark on a spiritual journey a few months after his marriage. He now uses social media to express his views on different issues while his wife keeps fans updated by sharing photos.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hamza Ali Abbasi international women's day Naimal Khawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is cancelled again
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is cancelled again
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar responds to Geo suspending his contract
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar responds to Geo suspending his contract
I thought a lot before inviting Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar: host
I thought a lot before inviting Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar: host
Saba Qamar channels her inner ‘naagin’ in Turkey
Saba Qamar channels her inner ‘naagin’ in Turkey
Pemra can fine Neo News Rs1m but not Khalil-ur-Rehman
Pemra can fine Neo News Rs1m but not Khalil-ur-Rehman
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.