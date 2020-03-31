Hamza Ali Abbasi learns carpentry skills in self-isolation

The quarantine sure is bringing out everyone’s creativity, and Pakistani celebrities are no differnt. Other than going live on Instagram, they are also on a hunt to find activities to keep themselves busy.

For example, former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi decided to pick up some carpentry skills and made a table with his wife Naimal Khawar.

Taking to her Instagram, Kahwar shared a behind the scenes clip of Abbasi making the table. She said: “Staying at home can be fun too.”

Earlier, Abbasi took to social media and expressed love for his wife . He called her Allah’s “most precious gift for him”.

Taking to Instagram, the Alif actor shared an adorable throwback photo with his wife and said, “We took this picture almost two years ago when I asked my artist friend for painting and she made me this beautiful calligraphy.”

“I had absolutely no idea that this friend of mine will become my wife and Allah’s most precious gift for me,” he added.

Abbasi thanked Allah for making him fall in love with “amazing and beautiful human being” Khawar.

Abbasi tied the knot in August last year after which Khawar bid adieu to her acting career.

He also announced that he was quitting the entertainment industry to embark on a spiritual journey a few months after his marriage. He now uses social media to express his views on different issues while his wife keeps fans updated by sharing photos.