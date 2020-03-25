Hamza Abbasi thanks God for making him fall in love

Former Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has showered his love on wife Naimal Khawar and called her Allah’s “most precious gift for him”.

Taking to Instagram, the Alif actor shared an adorable throwback photo with his wife and said, “We took this picture almost two years ago when I asked my artist friend for painting and she made me this beautiful calligraphy.

“I had absolutely no idea that this friend of mine will become my wife and Allah’s most precious gift for me,” he said.

Abbasi thanked Allah for making him fall in love with “amazing and beautiful human being” Khawar.

“…thank you for making her love me back. Seven months have gone by since we got married and I thank Allah for every second I spend with you,” reads the post.

Abbasi tied the knot in August last year after which Khawar bid adieu to her acting career.

He also announced that he was quitting the entertainment industry to embark on a spiritual journey a few months after his marriage. He now uses social media to express his views on different issues while his wife keeps fans updated by sharing photos.