“May we all hear the bustle and busy of our beloved Karachi streets again, and may we be able to strike a pose here and there to mark the occasion❤️.” Styled by~ @anilamurtaza Wearing~ @zarashahjahanofficial #quarantine #thistooshallpass #blessed #hajra #hajrayamin

A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin) on Mar 29, 2020 at 1:50am PDT