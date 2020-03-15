Gone but not forgotten; the shows coronavirus stole from us

If you like to Netflix and chill or can’t wait for the new season of Supernatural, you are in for some bad news. According to Variety.com, these shows, pilots and film have been postponed as the coronavirus spreads.

In the US, “states issue mandates to try to contain the pandemic, individual film and television productions — which can be the size of villages — are shutting down across the globe. These shutdowns will have untold financial and cultural impact, and may reshape popular culture and its economic model for years to come,” claimed the website.

As of Friday, Netflix shutdown all scripted film and TV production in the United States and Canada, Warner Bros. Television Group halted production on over 70 series and pilots, Disney TV Studios put 16 pilots and a handful of current shows on a temporary production hiatus, and Apple announced that all its shows produced by outside studios have been suspended for the time being.

TV

Supernatural: Warner Bros. shuttered production on the long-running CW series’ final season.

Stranger Things: As part of Netflix’s mass scripted shutdown, “Stranger Things” has halted production on season 4. The cast posted a widely shared video from their table read last week.

The Walking Dead: Production on the massive AMC series is being delayed by three to four weeks, according to sources.

Euphoria: Production on the second season of the HBO show was about to begin, but has been delayed.

Batwoman: The CW show is one of the fast growing list of shows to temporarily halt its production under the threat of the Coronavirus.

The Flash: The CW series, currently in its sixth season, has shut down production due to the outbreak. A source close to the production confirmed the news.

Grey’s Anatomy: On Thursday, March 12, the executive producers of “Grey’s Anatomy” sent this email to its cast and crew: “Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey’s Anatomy effective immediately. We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves. This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work.” The series has reportedly shot 21 of the planned 25 episodes for its 16th season.

The Morning Show: Media Res, the studio behind the buzzy Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon series, has announced season 2 production will go on a two-week hiatus with immediate effect. Riverdale: Warner Bros. TV pulled the production plug on the CW show after a member of the production came into contact with someone who recently tested positive for the coronavirus. The series was in the process of shooting its fourth season in Vancouver.

Tv pilots

Disney has shut down production on 16 different pilots that were being produced under its umbrella of studios.

Here are the prospective shows whose production has been suspended for at least three weeks: Adopted, The Big Sky, The Brides, Harlem’s Kitchen, Home Economics, Kids Matter Now, My Village, Prospect, Rebel, Thirtysomething(else), Valley Trash, Work Wife, and Wreckage.

Films

Shang-Chi, the Marvel movie suspended production because director Destin Daniel Cretton wasn’t feeling well, and was told by a doctor to self-isolate while he waited for the result of a COVID-19 test.

The Little Mermaid: Fans will likely have to wait a little while longer to be transported under the sea, as Disney has indefinitely postponed production on the live-action remake.

Home Alone: Another upcoming Disney pic whose production has been delayed.

The Last Duel: The Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Ridley Scott film is scheduled for a Dec. 25 release date, and it is unknown whether that will be affected by the production halting.

Untitled Elvis project; on Wednesday, March 11, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson self-quarantined after announcing they had both tested positive for the coronavirus. The Baz Lurhmann directed feature has been halted.

Mission Impossible 7: The seventh edition in the iconic Tom Cruise film franchise was scheduled to shoot for three weeks in Venice, Italy. However, given that the entire country is currently on lockdown, Paramount Pictures has delayed the Italian leg of its production plans for the highly anticipated action pic.