Glastonbury defies coronavirus threat, announces headliner

Glastonbury is pressing ahead with preparations for its 50th anniversary year despite coronavirus fears, announcing a wave of more than 90 artists including Friday-night headliner Kendrick Lamar, The Guardian reported.

The festival is still scheduled to take place 24-28 June in its usual home of Worthy Farm, Somerset. At 15 weeks away, it would happen just after when Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, placed the likely peak of the outbreak in the UK during a Downing Street press conference today, at 10 to 14 weeks.

Emily Eavis, who heads Glastonbury festival along with her father Michael, said they were still “working hard” to deliver it, and were announcing the lineup “after much consideration given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions … No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!”

Earlier this week, the festival put out a statement to say its team was “closely monitoring developments” in the spread of the disease.

The UK government is not currently planning to ban large-scale events, though Boris Johnson has warned of future events being cancelled because of the burden they would place on emergency services. In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has brought in a ban on gatherings of over 500 people to come into force on Monday.

If Glastonbury does go ahead, headlining the Other stage will be Pet Shop Boys, Dua Lipa and Fatboy Slim, though their respective days have not been announced.



Further names will be announced closer to the festival.