Give people paid leaves and make their lives easier: Mahira

Actor Mahira Khan is urging fans and followers to take care of others during the coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet on Tuesday evening, the actor appealed to the general public to make peoples’ lives easier.



“If you are educated, if you can survive a month without work or in a position of power/privilege then this battle is yours more than anyone else’s, she said.

The Raees star added that we must take care “of those who are not in our position, make them aware, give them paid leaves, make their life easy”.



Last week, Khan shared a public service message and asked her fans to practice social isolation as much as possible.

“You can save the virus from spreading and save lives. And wash your hands. Hoping and praying for the world to get better,” she said.