Get to know Hamza Ali Abbasi in 23 questions

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Photo: FILE

Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is known to speak his mind and he never disappoints. In 23 questions with Channel 23, Abbasi opened up to his fans about Prime Minister Imran Khan, Meray Paas Tum Ho star Humayun Saeed and how diplomatic he is.

Talking about his acting career, Abbasi said that he was quite unprofessional because he would show up late to shoots. Abbasi is currently set to star in the Legend of Maula Jatt, along with Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, which is scheduled for release on Eidul Fitr.

As he walked through his magnificent house, the former actor gave quick responses to the interviewer. “On a scale of one to 10 how political are you,” he asked and Abbasi replied: “20”. Similarly, responding to how diplomatic he was, Abbasi said: “three or four”.

Do you prefer Imran Khan as the prime minister or the cricketer, Abbasi swiftly said: “Definitely PM.”

So who in Abbasi’s view is Pakistan’s biggest superstar? The answer was simple. Humayun Saeed “is doing well in films and dramas so I think he is Pakistan’s biggest superstar presently.”

You can watch the rest of the interview here:

Hamza Ali Abbasi Legend of Maula Jatt
 
