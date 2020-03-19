Thursday, March 19, 2020  | 23 Rajab, 1441
Friends reunion special delayed due to coronavirus concerns

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Fans of the hit TV show Friends will have to wait for the special reunion episode as it has become the latest victim of the production shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Vareity.com reported that filming of the special had been delayed. It was due to film within the next week but it has now been pushed to May at the earliest. “The special is the latest in a long line of film and TV productions that have been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic,” the website said.

The reunion has been in the works for months but was officially announced in February. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are all set to return for the unscripted reunion, which is set to film on the original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank.

It was meant to help launch HBO Max in May, with the streamer set to be the exclusive streaming home of all 10 seasons of the beloved comedy series.

