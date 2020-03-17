FilmWala pictures postpone Fatman shooting due to coronavirus

In an effort to control close contact between people and to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus, FilmWala pictures, headed by filmmakers Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza, have announced that they are postponing the shoot of their film Fatman.

Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday, Qureshi said that they have made the decision to postpone the shoot of their film Fatman. “We take the health and safety of our crew and actors seriously,” reads the tweet.

However, their first film of the year is expected to release as per schedule. “Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad remains on the original release plan of Eid Ul Azha 2020 InshaAllah. In the meanwhile, let’s pray for a healthier and safer world!” Fizza said.

Fatman is a thrilling action comedy-drama that will revolve around an ordinary person who accidentally turns into a superhero. The film stars Ahmed Ali Butt in the titular role while the rest of the cast has not been revealed yet. The film was expected to release this year.