Feroze Khan, Syeda Alizey Fatima celebrate second wedding anniversary

Former actor Feroze Khan’s wife, Syeda Alizey Fatima Raza, penned down a heartfelt note for her husband on their second wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram account, Raza shared a photograph with her husband and said: “I will always be in need of yourself; even if we are in 90’s and lose our memory; but still you will be the spark in my eyes. I will still recognise you and need you.”

Earlier, Khan announced that he had quit the showbiz industry. He told fans that he will now only act and provide his services “for the teaching of Islam” if needed.

Khan recently deleted his Instagram account and embarked on a spiritual journey.

Last month, the Khaani actor’s wife took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with Khan and wished for his spiritual journey. Khan has been active on his Twitter account lately and updates his fans about his spiritual journey.

Earlier, the actor met renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Khan made his film debut in 2016 with Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay. He tied the knot to Syeda Alizey Fatima Raza in 2018.