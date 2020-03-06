Friday, March 6, 2020  | 10 Rajab, 1441
Feroze Khan quits showbiz industry

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Feroze Khan quits showbiz industry

Actor Feroze Khan has quit the showbiz industry, he announced on Twitter Friday evening.

He told his fans that he will now only act and provide his services “for the teaching of Islam” if needed.

Khan recently deleted his Instagram account and embarked on a spiritual journey.

Last month, the Khaani actor’s wife Alizey took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with Khan and wished for his spiritual journey. Khan has been very active on his Twitter account lately as he keeps updating his fans about his journey.

The actor also met renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel earlier.

Khan made his film debut in 2016 with Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay. He tied the knot to Syeda Alizey Fatima Raza in 2018. 

