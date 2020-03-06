Feroze Khan quits showbiz industry

Actor Feroze Khan has quit the showbiz industry, he announced on Twitter Friday evening.

He told his fans that he will now only act and provide his services “for the teaching of Islam” if needed.

– my fans have been waiting for a statement from me. I announce that I quit the showbiz industry and will only act and provide my services for the teaching of Islam through this platform if needed else anything but this InshAllah,Request you all to pray for me and my loved ones. — Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) March 6, 2020

Khan recently deleted his Instagram account and embarked on a spiritual journey.

Last month, the Khaani actor’s wife Alizey took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with Khan and wished for his spiritual journey. Khan has been very active on his Twitter account lately as he keeps updating his fans about his journey.

The actor also met renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel earlier.

Khan made his film debut in 2016 with Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay. He tied the knot to Syeda Alizey Fatima Raza in 2018.