Saturday, March 14, 2020
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Feroze Khan is launching his own clothing line

Posted: Mar 14, 2020
Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: FILE

Former Pakistani actor Feroze Khan, who recently bid farewell to the showbiz industry, has decided to start his own clothing line very soon.

He took to Instagram and shared with his followers that his new clothing line is in the works.

“The clothing line is coming out pretty damn gorgeous. Alhamdulillah,” he wrote on stories.

Earlier, in an interview with Something Haute he revealed that he got an offer for the main role in a Hollywood movie, but he rejected it. He chose the path of Allah and will continue to provide his services for the teaching of Islam.

Khan announced that he had quit the showbiz industry. He told fans that he will now only act and provide his services “for the teaching of Islam” if needed. He had deleted his Instagram account and embarked on a spiritual journey.

Last month, the Khaani actor’s wife took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with Khan and wished for his spiritual journey. Khan has been active on Twitter lately and updates his fans about his spiritual journey.

Earlier, the actor met renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Khan made his film debut in 2016 with Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay. He tied the knot to Syeda Alizey Fatima Raza in 2018. 

